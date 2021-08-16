Previously winless, Bastrop based little league baseball team goes undefeated, while dealing with the passing of assistant coach

“It just felt like we were disappointing everybody. Like, our parents, coaches. We couldn’t do anything right. We kept losing and we didn’t care about it, ” says Benjamin DuVall, member of the Dotson Little League and Ouachita Christian middle linebacker.

That was the Dotson Little League. Now, it’s a different story. The Bastrop based baseball team was winless in 2020. In 2021, they were undefeated at 14-0.

“All I know is, we just kept losing, ” says pitcher Jorryn Harris. “We realized our parents are wasting money going down there and stuff. So, we know we had to change something. We started taking it more serious.”

“We started playing with our full heart, ” says catcher DeMarcus Green. “And, once we started doing that, we started winning.”

Their Hollywood-esque journey includes winning the organization’s Little League Senior State Championship, and district title.

“It’s been crazy. I’ve been thanking God, ” says DuVall.

As it turns out, talent wasn’t the only thing pushing this squad. But, faith. During Dotson’s postseason run, the team lost one of their own. On June 27, assistant coach Adam Moore passed away, following a battle with colorectal cancer, leaving everyone heartbroken – including his son.

“I woke up to it. I couldn’t do nothing but think about it and cry, ” says LaDamian Moore, son of Adam Moore.

“I was just sitting there thinking, I broke down and stuff, ” Harris says. “Then, I was like, ‘We really got to bring it home for him now.'”

“He always encouraged everybody, always tried to put everybody on a high pedestal, ” says Green.

The memories of Coach Moore, including his inspirational words only fueled this bunch to advance to the USSSA World Series in Florida.

“God. God did it … we just prayed and prayed about it, ” Moore continues.

The Dotson little league team still awaits their shot to represent Bastrop and remember Coach Adam Moore, in hopes of winning it all.

“Thank God, and this is for you Coach Adam, ” says Green.

“We’re doing this to dedicate Coach Adam, and I really want to bring in this Florida championship for him, ” says DuVall.

“I’ve been really nervous, but I know we’re going to go down there and do our thing for Coach Adam, ” says Harris.

“Made me feel like we did it all for Coach Adam, ” says Moore.