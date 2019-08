On Monday night, we introduced you to Monroe’s 12U baseball team.

The squad, coached by Jason Day looks to win their 37th game in a row, dating back to the 2018 season.

Last week, they defeated Minden for the Louisiana state title, to advance to the Dixie Youth World Series this weekend in Ruston.

On Saturday, team Monroe will play South Carolina.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian interview two players from the team, on advancing to Ruston.