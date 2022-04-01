HATTIESBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – It has been said to keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. After 11 meetings last season, including three in the Conference USA tournament, Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss have kept each other about as close as possible.

Now, the two schools will play their final regular season series against each other as members of C-USA as it was officially announced on Tuesday that Southern Miss, along with Marshall and Old Dominion, will be leaving the conference at the end of the academic year.

The connections between Tech and Southern Miss go deeper than just the games played last season. Both Bulldogs skipper Lane Burroughs and Golden Eagles head coach Scott Berry were assistant coaches on Corky Palmer’s staff in Hattiesburg from 2001 to 2007.

“I know I have history there and two of their coaches coached here and their head coach is like a brother to me. I was in his wedding, and he coached me in college. So, there’s a lot of connections,” said Lane Burroughs in his weekly press conference with reporters.

Coming into Friday, the Bulldogs have the opportunity to do something that has never been done in their series history with Southern Miss and that is win three in a row.

That task is not an easy one as the Golden Eagles are winners of four straight and seven of their last eight including a win over Alabama.

Pitching has been the Golden Eagles strongest asset all season at first in the conference in team ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts per nine. Their offense has been in the middle of the pack in Conference USA, but the stellar pitching has kept them as a favorite.

While Louisiana Tech’s offense ranks among the better in the conference so far this season, the Bulldog pitching staff has been outstanding as well. Second in team ERA, and WHIP along with third in strikeouts per nine.

Burroughs’s lit a fire under the Bulldog starting rotation after the team’s series with UTSA. The starters went a combined eight innings giving up 17 runs in three games. Tech ace Jonathan Fincher started that weekend with a two inning, five earned run performance.

Lane Burroughs on lack of innings from starting pitching this weekend – “We have to get more out of our starters, everybody knows that” — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappasTV) March 22, 2022

“That was probably my worst outing I’ve had in college baseball. I mean, I went two plus innings gave up five runs, nine hits. So that kind of kind of just angered me. That’s the worst part of being a starter is that if that does happen to you, you have to wait a whole week to take the mound again,” said Fincher over a Zoom call this week.

The following weekend, Tech starters allowed just four runs over 14.1 innings pitched in series sweep of FIU. The highlight of the series being Cade Gibson’s eight inning, zero run effort on Saturday in his new weekend starter role. A role in which he will keep this weekend.

“It’ll be the same and we’re not trying to play games here. We’re trying to win Friday and try to do whatever we can to win Saturday.” said Burroughs, referencing this weekend’s rotation.

Friday will be game two of a grueling six game stretch for the Bulldogs who are 0-1 to start. Expect the pitching staff to be strained for every ounce to come out with an even or winning record come April 6th when the dust settles.