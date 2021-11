TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE Sports reporters Jesse Davis and Steven Pappas are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for this weekend’s major rivalry showdown between the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers.

We will have team coverage coming up at 6 p.m. on NBC 10 and highlights and reactions after the game at 10 p.m.