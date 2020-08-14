Phillies legend Ryan Howard stops by Squire Creek; speaks on MLB/COVID-19, ‘ … You have to adhere to the protocols … ‘

A Major League Baseball ‘All-Star’ visits Squire Creek Golf Club, in Choudrant, on Friday.
Phillies legend, Ryan Howard, was spotted playing a round of golf at the world renowned golf course.
Howard spent 13 seasons in the major leagues, before retiring in 2016. The 2006 Most Valuable Player has been keeping up with how the MLB has combated COVID-19. Baseball has gone to a 60-game schedule, while allowing teams to play in their home ballparks. The only exception is the Blue Jays, who are forced to play ‘home’ games in Buffalo, New York.
NBC 10 Sports asked Howard if baseball is taking the right steps to protect players.
” … It’s stuff that you can’t control, ” says Howard. “Obviously, yes, the NBA and MLS have had pretty good success having the bubble type situation. I think it’s just guys that are trying to go out and not follow protocol. It’s tough. I think you can still do it in the format Major League Baseball is doing, where the teams are playing in their home stadiums. But, you have to adhere to the protocols.”