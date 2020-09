This past weekend was full of excitement for area families! Two baseball players, Holdyn Herring and CJ Goins went deep.

Both are teammates on the Shreveport Swamp Donkeys travel baseball team. Their squad is ranked second in the country, among travel ball teams.

Herring, who is 11, hit a home run in one contest, that traveled over 290 feet. Goins hit a pair of bombs in one weekend, to help the Swamp Donkeys.