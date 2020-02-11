Pair of college softball contests postponed or cancelled due to weather

Tuesday’s contest between Louisiana Tech and ULM softball has been postponed. A possible make up date will be announced at a later date, per Louisiana Tech athletics.

The Techsters game would’ve served as the first contest in the Maria Winn-Ratliff era. It also would’ve been the season opener for the team, who’s forced to play their home games at the Ruston Sports Complex. Their original ball park was destroyed in last April’s tornado.

In addition, Wednesday’s game between Grambling and ULM has been cancelled. According to head coach Molly Fichtner, there are no plans to reschedule the game as of now.