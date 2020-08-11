Pac-12 postpones fall football season

TEMPE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 09: Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. The Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 31-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 cancelled its fall football season and will instead play in spring 2021, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. The conference will have an official announcement at 3:30 p.m CT.

Pac-12 has canceled fall football season, source told @Stadium. “We’re done,” source said. Official announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020

The Pac-12 is the second Power Five conference to cancel its fall football season. The Big Ten made the decision to postpone its season earlier today.

The SEC is still waiting before making a decision about playing football in 2020. Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke on the Dan Patrick Show and said the conference is moving forward after receiving medical advice on the pandemic.

“Our medical advisory group has said, ‘Yes, we can continue to go forward.’ Should that advice change, that would certainly be a stopping point,” Sankey said.