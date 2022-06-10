MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Mother nature would not allow any games played today, but the Ouachita Sports Complex is set to host 99 teams in this weekend’s tournament.

The 14u and 18u age groups will play in Monroe, the rest will be split between Ruston and Alexandria.

“It’s a privilege to host a portion of the USSSA Fastpitch State Tournament in Monroe, and we look forward to having their teams and families in our community,” said Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales.

According to Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the tournament is expected to bring in around $173,000 to Ouachita Parish