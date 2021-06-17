Ouachita soccer star Mariah Ambers is off to college

The future is now for many area athletes. While many are working during the offseason, some athletes are still making decisions on where to ‘play ball’ in college.

Thursday, Ouachita High School soccer star Mariah Ambers signed her letter of intent to play for Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi.

The senior played multiple positions for Lady Lions head coach Sam Jones. Ambers helped the team to a regional round apperance, where they fell to rival Neville.

“Doesn’t feel real, because I didn’t expect to play college soccer, ” says Ambers. “I never thought of myself as being good enough, soccer-wise. I’ve always not been confident in myself. But, it’s giving me the confidence that I need.”