Ouachita Lions Roar over Sulphur Tors 40-7

MONROE, LA(KTVE/KARD) –The #22 Ouachita Lions hosting the #22 Sulphur Tors at Lions stadium.

First drive for the lions. Marcell Henderson gets the hand off and he makes one cut to the sideline for a first down and a gain of 26 yards before finally being forced out of bounds.

Later in the drive for the Lions ,it’s Marcell again, this time makes 3 defenders miss with a nasty move and he cuts up the middle for the first touchdown of the game. Ouachita up 7-0 early.

now sulphur would actually get the ball back but punt it after not doing anything with it. ball is punted far and high and guess what the ball is fumbled and sulphur would recover in great field.

Sulphur couldn’t move the ball in the red zone so they go for the three point field goal but it’s blocked and recovered by Carmycah Glass who takes the all the way to the house for a 76 yard touchdown to put the lions up 14-0 early and yes get the hammer because this one is just getting started.

Ouachita with possession again. quarterback drops back, looking for a teammate and he is going to throw a 62 yard bomb down Millhaven and it’s another touchdown for the lions.

Sulphur with the ball now. quarterback drops back, throws a pass but it’s to the wrong person. lions pick it off and gets about 25 extra yards before finally being taken down.

it’s not christmas yet but the tors are giving out gifts to the lions.

Next play after the interception. Marcell Henderson gets the ball and he is going to just spin move and bullying his way for some nice yards, getting his beast mode on i should say.

Why not, give it to him again. Marcell Henderson is going to literally carry 3 three tors with him into the end zone.

This game got so out of hand, the Sheriff was called to the scene.

Ouachita would go into halftime up 40-0 and they would go ahead and bah bah bah to a 40-7 win.