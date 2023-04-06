MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — National Signing Day continues in Northeast Louisiana as three Ouachita Lions basketball players sign with Southern University at Shreveport.
This is the first time three players from the same school will be playing together at the college level said Head Coach Jeremy Madison of the Ouachita Lions basketball team.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — National Signing Day continues in Northeast Louisiana as three Ouachita Lions basketball players sign with Southern University at Shreveport.