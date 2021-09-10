Ouachita hopes THIS is the class that snaps the long losing streak to Neville

Hard to believe, for the first time in two years, Neville and Ouachita will play on the same football field.

It’s just one of the few huge battles that’ll be seen on Football Friday Night.

The Lions are in the first year of the Todd Garvin era. It’s been nearly 11 years, 2010 to be exact, when Ouachita bested their friends from 4-A.

Both squads are coming off giant victories last Friday. In case you forgot, Ouachita stunned Airline on the road. While, Neville did the same to Ruston – at home.

“Not a regular game, ” says Ouachita wide receiver, Jaeden Ledent. “Feel like it’s more personal, because we haven’t beaten them in a long time. So, I feel like we have a chance of beating them this year.”

“We want to be the class to break that chain, ” says fellow Lion wide out, Austin Willis. “Once we beat them, it’s going to stick with us for a long time.”

“Yeah, they’re going to be an up and coming program, ” says Neville Head Coach, Jeff Tannehill. “And, the one thing we have to do is get off the Ruston win and get onto the Ouachita game.”