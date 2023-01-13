RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Lions high school boys’ basketball team defeats the Ruston Bearcats 57-56, on Friday January 13th. inside Ruston Bearcats Gymnasium.
Ouachita hoops defeats Ruston 57-56 in district play for LHSAA
