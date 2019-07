On Wednesday, Louisiana-Lafayette baseball coach Tony Robichaux passed away, from complications due to a heart attack.

The 57-year old suffered the heart attack on June 23. Many previously thought Robichaux was on the road to recovery.

Tributes have poured in from all over the baseball world.

Current Ragin’ Cajuns pitcher and Ouachita alum, Caleb Armstrong spoke on Robichaux’s passing.