MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s high school football, we checked out the Ouachita Lions as they entered week 2 of fall camp. The Lions spent Wednesday morning prepping for their pre-season opener versus Parkway on August 17 at Preston Crownover Stadium in Shreveport, La.

Ouachita Lions Varsity Football Team gathers together during Fall Practice (Photo by Dominique Williams)

Ouachita will open its 2023 campaign versus Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA) at home on Sept. 1st at Ouachita High School with kickoff at 7 p.m.