Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Don’t blink too fast but the semifinals of the playoffs are already here, and this week is personal for the Ouachita Christian School Eagles. They are on a revenge tour this Friday when they line it up against Southern Lab, the same team that defeated the Eagles in the 2021 1A State Title Game.

Southern Lab won that game 2021 38-14 but the Eagles feel like they would’ve been the ones to win that game had their best playmaker been on the field. The former do it all senior Tristan Wiley that had over 1,400 receiving yards and 25 combined touchdowns was not able to play due to injury. Ouachita Christian School Football Head Coach Steven Fitzhugh said not having Wiley played a big part in the outcome of that game, but this week is their opportunity to flip the script.

“When you lose your best offensive, defensive, and special team player it impacts your team, but there were a couple plays here and there that made a difference in the ball game. You’ve got to play your best game and assignments and everything like that every single play in a championship game and we didn’t do that that day and they did but that’s water under the bridge. This team is focused on doing things right and getting the job done,” said Fitzhugh.

The Eagles would love nothing more than to erase that recent history between the two schools and solidify their spot in the Caesars Superdome to prove that they’re still the top dogs of the bayou.

The game will be played at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.