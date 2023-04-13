What a day for Braden Bristo.

From playing baseball at Ouachita Christian (OCS) to suiting up for Louisiana Tech, his journey has taken him to the major leagues.

Wednesday, social media was abuzz, with word of Bristo being called up from the Durham Bulls to Tampa to potentially play for the Rays at some point.

Thursday was the day.

The former Eagle made his big league debut for Tampa Bay, as they hosted the Boston Red Sox.

Bristo pitched three innings, allowing no hits, and striking out four batters. The Bulldog great was credited with a save, as the Rays defeated the Red Sox, 9-3. Tampa Bay is now 13-0 to start the season, which ties the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers for the best record to begin a season.

Tampa visits the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.