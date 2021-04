Thousands of the top tennis athletes in Louisiana, take over Monroe-West Monroe, for the “Regional” round of the LHSAA postseason.

There are up to four different host sites in Northeast Louisiana: Vidalia High School, Ruston Sports Complex, Forsythe Tennis Center, and ULM.

The “Regional” round goes through Tuesday, before the state championships take place.

Monroe will host the Division I and II tournament from April 26-27 and the Division III and IV title contests from April 29-30.