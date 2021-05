ULM Golf star, Guillaume Fanonnel is currently of one top golfers in the nation competing at the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Through two rounds of competition, the fifth-year senior sits at 9-over-par 153, after 36 holes. The third round will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Before the Warhawks’ leader in scoring average took off for Oklahoma, Fanonnel caught up with NBC 10 Sports.