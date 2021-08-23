Once referred to as a ‘liability’, Sterlington alum Jarrett McDonald’s journey leads him to one of the top baseball programs in the nation

“Stuff doesn’t always go my way, and that’s ok. It’s all about keep grinding.”

And grind he did. Jarrett McDonald isn’t in Sterlington anymore. The former Panther is now part of the Dallas Baptist baseball team. Shocking as it sounds, it was the only offer he had, after a successful career at LSU-Eunice.

“So, I had one of my best Falls at Eunice this past year, ” says McDonald. “I really had nobody at that point. But, then I finally got a phone call from Coach [Dan] Fitzgerald, who’s at LSU now. But, it was my first phone call. But, he laid it out for me. I honestly think it was meant to be.”

McDonald ended his Bengal career hitting .372, 14 home runs and 119 runs batted in. And, oh year, claiming a NJCAA National Championship.

“No one really knows this, but my freshman year, my end of the year meeting with Coach [Carter] Willis was, ‘Right now, you’re a liability in outfield.’ And, I didn’t take that personally. I was like, ‘Bet. Watch me work.'”

Jarrett McDonald’s determination led him to Dallas Baptist. Of, course with a little help from mom and dad.

“I give a lot of credit to my parents, ” says McDonald. “My mom and dad were always there for me, pushing me. Like ‘Hey, do you want to go take grounders?’ When I was little they would say, ‘Hey let’s go take some grounders.’ I’m not always to most talented guy on the field. But, you bet that I’m going to give it 110 [percent] and work hard.”