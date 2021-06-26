Olympic Zone: Track and Field athlete qualifies for Tokyo while wearing Doritos earrings, Doritos honors her in return

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — For Track and Field star Christina Clemons, qualifying for the Olympics was cool. But even cooler is the fact that she did so while wearing earrings that resembled tiny bags of Cool Ranch Doritos.

Of course thanks to the magic of social media, not only did Doritos notice and express their gratitude on Twitter, they reached out to send her something special.

5 days later Clemons posted photos on Twitter of her gift from Doritos.





Photos courtesy of @SheTheMann_ing on Twitter

Traditionally, Olympians who reach special achievements end up memorialized on a box of Wheaties. For Clemons, however, a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos is just as nice.