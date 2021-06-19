Olympic Zone: The 2020 US Men’s Basketball roster is finally taking shape

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the 1992 US Men’s basketball Dream Team is nearing its 30th anniversary, we are starting to learn who will be part of the 2020 edition of the team.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors were the first to confirm that they are participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Now, per various NBA sources, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, and Devin Booker of the red hot Phoenix Suns have also confirmed participation.

The 2020 US team announced their 57-man preliminary roster in March of 2021 and the team has until July 5 to announce their final roster, which causes problems as the NBA Finals are set to begin that same week.

Further complicating the matter is the fact that the team is planning on holding camps in Las Vegas around the time of the deadline, which means that players playing in the Conference Finals may have less time to prepare.

Of the 57 players announced for the potential final roster, 16 are still currently playing in the NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately, two of the 16 currently active players, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns are both dealing with injuries.

Not much information is available about the injuries to Paul and Leonard, but this will affect both the final roster for the Olympic team, as well as the Western Conference Finals matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

Another playoff matchup that will have a big effect on the Olympic roster is between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets who play in a pivotal Game 7 on Saturday June 19.

The Bucks-Nets matchup features 9 potential Team USA members with three on the Bucks and a whopping six on the Nets including James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Though nothing will be official until July 5, the results of Bucks-Nets Game 7 will no doubt yield a new batch of confirmations.

As of this writing, the only players who have announced that they will not be participating with Team USA are LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

We’ll be covering the Olympics all summer long, so look for more updates as they become available.