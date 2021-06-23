Olympic Zone: Team USA Men’s Basketball 12-man roster confirmed

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — It seems that Kevin Durant confirming for the Olympics the day after Brooklyn’s exit from the playoffs was all Team USA needed to get its roster finalized.

Earlier today The Athletic’s Shams Charania announced that Zach Lavine of the Chicago Bulls confirmed he would be joining Team USA, which gave the team its 12-man roster. 20 minutes later Charania announced that Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons also confirmed he would be joining team USA. Charania then tweeted one minute later that James Harden had backed out from Team USA due to a hamstring injury.

Given that news, this is your 12-man Team USA Men’s Basketball roster as it stands right this second:

G:

Damian Lillard

Bradley Beal

Devin Booker

Zach LaVine

Jrue Holiday

F/C:

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Khris Middleton

Jerami Grant

Draymond Green

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo