RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 16: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women’s Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — If you’re a fan of Simone Biles or Olympic Gymnastics in general, the Team USA Olympic Trials this week on NBC are going to be absolute must-see TV.

The Trials are taking place in St. Louis and will be running from Thursday June 24 until Sunday June 27 on NBC 10.

Team USA’s women’s team has been extremely dominant in the last two Olympics, and this year’s team led by Simone Biles promises to be no different.