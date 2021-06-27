Olympic Zone: Simone Biles headlines star-studded Team USA Gymnastics squad

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — The Olympic Trials for Team USA’s Gymnastics team has been held this week in St. Louis where hopeful gymnasts hoped to punch their ticket to Tokyo.

The problem is, the Women’s Olympics Gymnastics team only has four spots available for Tokyo, which made for some stiff competition and a very tense atmosphere.

With the last round of competition over, only Simone Biles and Suni Lee had officially qualified for the team. Therefore, the selection committee that picked the final two members of the team had a very difficult decision.

After some deliberation, Team USA officially announced their official roster for Tokyo: