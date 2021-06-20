Olympic Zone: Naomi Graham fights for her country in more ways than one

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As a soldier for the United States Army, 32-year-old Naomi Graham is used to fighting for her country. On July 24, Graham will fight for her country in another way.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina native has qualified to box for the United State’s women’s team as a middleweight in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

With Graham being around boxing most of her life, the sport became natural for her to gravitate to. Her sister, Rachel Clark, was a professional boxing from 2008 to 2011. By age nine, Graham desired to become a boxer as well.

After being victorious in 48 of her 64 bouts and winning over 12 boxing tournaments, Graham proved that she is ready to earn a gold medal for her country.

In addition to Graham, the United States 2020 women’s Olympic boxing team will include Oshae Jones, Virginia Fuchs, and Rashida Ellis.