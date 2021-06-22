Olympic Zone: Mississippi’s Cory McGee heads to the Olympic Games for the first time

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From excelling on the tracks of Pass Christian High School and the University of Florida, Cory McGee earned a spot in the 2020 Olympics Summer Games after finishing second place in the 1500M dash event on June 21.

Although this will be her first visit to the Olympic Games, McGee is no stranger to success on the track.

As a Florida Gator, she was an NCAA runner-up and a ten-time NCAA division 1 track and field All-American.

During her career, McGee has came in first place for the 1500M event in the 2011 Pan American Junior Athletics Championships and 2011 USA Junior Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and second place in the 2016 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships and 2009 USA Outdoor World Youth Track and Field Trials.