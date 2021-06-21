Olympic Zone: James Harden commits to Team USA for Tokyo 2020, plus Women’s Basketball, and Golf news

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — As I have been anticipating, there have been some really big news updates coming out today for not just Team USA Men’s basketball, but also the Team USA Women’s team who announced their full roster on the Today Show this morning.

-James Harden officially commits to Tokyo 2020:

It was officially announced on Twitter this morning from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that James Harden will be playing for Team USA. Though the Nets suffered an early exit in the playoffs, Harden is a perfect compliment to Durant who also committed to Team USA last night. Another interesting thing to think about though, is that Durant and Harden will be playing together on a team with lots of guys that Kyrie Irving could be traded for. Therefore, anyone they develop the right type of synergy with during the Olympics could be a potential trade or FA target. If this sounds crazy, where do you think LeBron, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade realized how much they wanted to play together?

-Kyrie Irving will not be playing for Team USA:

In the same tweet from Charania confirming that Harden would be playing for Team USA, it was mentioned that Kyrie Irving will not be making the trip this summer. Which makes the scenario above even more interesting to think about. Et tu, KD?

-Diana “The G.O.A.T.” Taurasi, Sue Bird headline the Team USA Women’s Basketball roster:

The 39-year-old Taurasi is the undisputed greatest Women’s Basketball player ever, with 3 NCAA titles, 3 WNBA titles, and 4 gold medals. The 40-year-old Bird has won 4 WNBA titles, 2 NCAA titles, and 4 gold medals. Check out the complete roster and reveal HERE.

-Team USA track stars Trayvon Bromell and Keni Harrison both qualify for Tokyo:

Trayvon Bromell was an integral part of the 2016 Men’s 4x100m team that was stripped of their Bronze medal in Rio for a lane violation. He has undergone countless surgeries since leaving the track in a wheelchair that nighgt, and looks to continue his redemption tour in Tokyo. Keni Harrison is one of the fastest women in the world currently, and only missed out on making the Rio Olympics in 2016 by mere seconds. This year she is ready to dominate and win Gold.

-Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are among 4 golfers to qualify for Team USA:

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau have all been extended invites to play for Team USA Golf in Tokyo this summer. Invites are based on a golfer’s World Golf Ranking and the golfers have to accept the invite for it to be official. The number 1 rated golfer, Dustin Johnson has already announced that he will not be making the trip to Tokyo.