Olympic Zone: Former LSU track star earns Olympic berth a week after her mother passes away

(PHOTO BY STEPH CHAMBERS/GETTY IMAGES)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — To the average viewer, Sha’Carri Richardson and her bright orange hair sprinting like she has a rocket strapped to her back to win the 100M is mighty impressive. But for Richardson, last night’s victory represented much more than just a simple berth in her first Olympics.

After finishing in 1st in a whopping 10.87 seconds, the Dallas native, and former LSU track star celebrated humbly and confidently, before running into the stands to embrace her family. What was a beautiful moment became heartbreaking and awe-inspiring when Richardson later revealed in an interview that her mother had passed away just last week.

In addition to Richardson, the Team USA Track & Field team will feature Javianne Olive and Teahna Daniels.

You can watch Sha’Carri Richardson and the Team USA Track & Field squad starting July 23 on NBC.