Olympic Zone: 2016 Olympic hero Simone Manuel gets last shot at Tokyo 2020 qualification

WEST MONROE,La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 18 Texas native, Simone Manuel finished ninth in the 100m free and disclosed an over training syndrome in March which caused her to take three weeks out of the pool and battle depression.

In her Saturday semifinal, Manuel was pleased to swim 24.50 seconds of the 50m free where she became the world champion and the American record holder.

Manuel must beat one of the two Rio Olympic teammates, Abbey Weitzell (24.27) or Torri Huske, 18, (24.45) whom was faster in the semis, plus hold off the other handful in the field.

“I desperately want to be on the team. I feel like I have so much to give this sport, not just in the pool but out of the pool,” Manuel said.

Swimming trials for the US Olympic Swimming team are happening tonight live on NBC and could represent her final opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.