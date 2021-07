SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Mayor Adrian Perkins has issued a mask advisory for the City of Shreveport to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant.

During a news conference, Friday morning at LSU Health Shreveport Mayor Perkins announced that a mask advisory was in effect and encouraged everyone to wear masks in indoor settings due to a surge in the number of COVID cases in Northwest Louisiana.