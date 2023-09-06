Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Week one is officially over, and it turned out to be a close win for the Ouachita Christian School Eagles against Dallas Christian. The Eagles now pull their attention to Oak Grove in a state champion versus state champion powerhouse matchup.

The Eagles have beaten Oak Grove two of the last three years, and they have taken care of business pretty handedly in those victories, but players like offensive lineman Ryder Bentley says they don’t have to do anything special to prevail in week two.

“We got to stay humble and just put our noses down and just beat them. We got to go play hard and nasty. We need to just hit them and beat them,” said Bentley.

The Eagles will take on Oak Grove Friday night at 7 p.m.