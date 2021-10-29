OCS CONTINUES TO ROLL. THIS TIME OVER DELHI 60-6

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) -- The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a pipeline rupture that prompted the evacuation of over 200 residents because of an ammonia leak. According to deputies, on September 23, 2021, Charles Martin, an excavator operator hit an anhydrous ammonia pipeline. The rupture allowed over 4,400 pounds of NH3 ammonia into the air prompting the involvement of multiple local, state, and federal agencies to respond to the area near Hampton, Arkansas.

Deputies say the operator of the pipeline, NuStar Energy, shut down all flow of the pipeline that runs over 2,000 miles from Louisiana to Indiana and Nebraska until repairs were completed on September 28, 2021. According to the deputies, evacuations were initiated in a 2.5-mile radius of the leak affecting more than 180 residents and involved the closure of several miles of highway.