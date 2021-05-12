OCS boys and girls track and field teams honored after winning state championship, Chris Holyfield signs with ULM

It’s been an exciting month for Ouachita Christian’s track and field program.

Last week, both the boys and girls won the Class 1A state championship. It was the first time the two programs won a title in the same year since 2012.

Chris Holyfield, one of the team’s stars inked his letter of intent to complete in college for ULM.

“They’ve been talking to me all year long and they’ve shown me the love the most, ” says Holyfield. “It’s going to be the best school for me … I’m just looking forward to the future, see what the opportunities hold. I love my family. Got a lot of friends back home. Would like to stay close by.”