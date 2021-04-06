Local occupational therapist, Tracy Austin, explains how UCL tears can happen to pitchers. LSU’s Jaden Hill is out for the remainder of 2021 with same injury

Friday, LSU baseball suffered a huge blow. Their pitcher, Jaden Hill, forced to leave the game versus Vanderbilt due to injury.

On Monday, many of the team’s fears were confirmed: Jaden Hill is done for the rest of the 2021 season. When exiting Friday’s contest, the junior tore his UCL or ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

NBC 10 Sports checked in with occupational therapist, Tracy Austin, to explain a UCL tear in more detail.

“Those high impact high velocity pitchers, it’s typically an overuse type thing, ” says Auston. “The UCL, ulnar collateral ligament, it stabilizes the inside part of the elbow. And, when the pitcher torques that arm to deliver the pitch, you can sprain or tear it.”