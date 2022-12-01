We go back to the night of October 7. Oak Grove left Haynesville’s Red Franklin Stadium with a 28-21 defeat. The week prior, the Tigers dropped a 50-21 home match to Mangham.

Ryan Gregory’s crew has their long-awaited rematch with the Golden Tornado. And, ever since that loss in Claiborne Parish, Oak Grove has held each opponent to an average of 10 points or less.

In last week’s road upset of No. 1 Kentwood, the Tigers held the Kangaroos to their lowest point total, since they fell to Amite in late September.

Oak Grove will revisit Haynesville, Friday at 7:30.

“After the last time playing Haynesville, we were coming off back to back losses, ” says Ryan Gregory, Oak Grove head football coach. “We just kind of had a truth session with our team. [We] went back to the fundamentals of how we want to play, and the product we want to put out on the field. Credit to our kids. A lot of time when you get called to the carpet, you don’t like to her what you hear. You can go one of two ways. Our guys went the right way with it. They’ve been playing very good since.”