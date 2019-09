Baton Rouge – The No. 15 LSU men’s golf team will tee it up for the first time this season Friday for the first round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Tigers will play 18 holes each day during the three-day tournament that wraps up on Sunday. Mirabel GC plays as a par 70 measuring 7,081 yards. Live scoring for the tournament will be available at golfstat.com.