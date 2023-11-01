Oak Grove, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The reigning 2A State Champion Oak Grove Tigers have surged all year getting out to a 7-2 record going into the regular season finale and are not afraid of being the team everyone else is hunting to knockoff. The playoffs will soon begin to rev up, and the Tigers are preparing for another deep run because the mission isn’t over yet.

The Tigers have a plethora of play makers at their disposal that have performed well above their competition and Oak Grove High School Football Head Coach Ryan Gregory says he loves seeing them get better each week.

“I like having good players, it makes me a better coach. Those guys have really played well this year and had some other guys start stepping up as well. It’s always good to have that mix but with the guys like James Harrison, jay freeman and Jackson Bradley and then coupled with our other guys that have stepped up it’s really been fun to watch them progress,” said Gregory.

Being the champs comes with great glory, but it also means every other team has their sights set on taking down the king of the mountain and for Oak Grove they invite the challenge that comes with being the “top dog” of the district.

“You’re at the top of the mountain and everybody is trying to get there. That’s our expectation here every year. I know there’s other programs around here that have the same expectation but with us that’s what we want to do going into the season every year is win a state championship. Since we did it last year, we know that teams are going to have a target on us and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. You want to play the best and you want the guys you play to play their best too. It’s a fun time of year to get into the playoffs and we’re hoping we make another deep run,” said Gregory.

Oak Grove Faces Vidalia in the last game of the regular season Thursday night at 7 p.m.