Oak Grove alum, Josh Mote rises to leader on Louisiana Tech offensive line; talks new Barstool Sports deal

Unofficially, Friday, began the start of the new year in college football programs, nationally. Players and coaches get together for the start of Fall camps.

Josh Mote is entering his junior season with the Bulldogs. The Oak Grove alum is a star on the team’s offensive line, and as of late, become the leader for the entire unit – and team itself.

“It feels like yesterday I was reporting for my first Fall camp, I’m in my fifth one right now, ” says Mote. “The moment it seems like forever. Camp seems slow. The season seems slow. The season seems slow at times. Definitely looking back, it went by so fast.”