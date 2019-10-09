Number Two’s producing for Jaguar offense

The Southern Jaguars’ offense has emphasized running the football, and running back Devon Benn has come to mind in the past, but backup Christopher Chaney had 107 yards and 8.9 yards per carry against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“He really does a good job of sticking his cleats in the ground, but he can accelerate and get to that high speed really, really quick. He gives us that 1-2 punch that we need. Benn is that bruiser, and then, Chaney comes in with that change of pace,” Head Coach Dawson Odums said.

The Jaguars receiving also had a prominent name coming into the season with senior wide receiver Hunter Register, but Timothy Bedford has had strides as a number two this season.

“He has a special talent, but I think that the play calling sometimes is just they’re rolling the coverage to Hunter, which leaves him 1-on-1. We’re going to need both of those guys to step up and play really well,” Odums said.

