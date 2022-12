RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 High School football season has wrapped up for the year. The seniors from Northeast and Northwest Louisiana Prep teams, face off in the annual I-20 All Star game Sunday afternoon at L.J. Hoss Garrett Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

The East went on to defeat the West 28-10 and continues its winning streak with 5 titles in a row.