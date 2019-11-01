Northeast Louisiana native shares connection to Nationals World Series victory

Nationals fans are still celebrating their World Series victory over the Astros from Wednesday night.

One man in Northeast Louisiana joins in the excitement.

Brian Lowe, founder and president of TeamUp Consulting had an early role in Washington D.C.’s baseball team.

From 2006-13, Lowe served as a front office executive for the Nationals.

Lowe caught up with NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian on Thursday afternoon.

“The early years were very developing, ” says Lowe. “D.C. hadn’t had Major League Baseball in nearly 30 years. It was tremendous goal. So fortunate for the Lerner family to be selected as their leadership executive to oversee sales and marketing, in bringing forth one of the best Major League ballparks. Nationals Park, back in 2008.”