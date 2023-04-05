It was a memorable weekend for several members of the NBC 10/Fox 14 team at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB) awards.

The event was something Northeast Louisiana media legend, Irene Robinson, will never forget.

After five decades of service to the Oak Grove, Lake Providence, and everywhere in-between, Robinson was named to the association’s Hall of Fame.

In 2021, Robinson retired from the radio industry after years of ownership of KWCL-FM 96.7 in Oak Grove. She also served as host of the “The Mighty Mess” morning show.

However, anyone who listened to Tigers football through the years, remembers Robinson for her signature, “Johnnnnnnnnny’s Pizza” line after each Oak Grove score.