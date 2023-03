BIRMINGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team came close to upsetting No. 1 seed Jackson State but fell 59-50 in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Bartow Arena.

Senior guard Leah Morrow led Grambling State with 12 points, five rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

The Lady Tigers close out their tournament run and conclude its season finishing with an overall record of 10-20.