WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The madness continues to unfold halfway through the NCAA tournament in the round of 32. No. 8 seed Arkansas upset No. 1 seed Kansas.

Another bracket bust as Kansas became yet another top 5 seed to get bounce out of the

tournament.

Inside in the game, Kansas was in front by 10 midway through the second half

Arkansas ties it up three times than in the final minute of regulation, Razorbacks Ricky Council IV misses the mid-range jumper.

Kamani Johnson rebounds and puts it back up for the score Arkansas gets up by two. In the final moments, Razorbacks up by one they hold on to survive and defeat Kansas 72-71 to advance to the Sweet 16 for their third year in a row.

Razorbacks Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis both combined for 46 points for the victory.