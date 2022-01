There’s flat-out great girls high school basketball being played within Ruston city limits.

Entering Monday, the Lady Bearcats were ranked sixth in Louisiana’s Class 5A power rankings. However, Cedar Creek currently sits at third in the Division IV festivities, and undefeated at 18-0.

However, Ruston handed the Lady Cougars their first loss for the 2021-22 campaign, 56-30, on Monday night.