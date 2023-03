After a magical season that led them to the final game of the season, No. 3 Carroll falls to No. 4 Bossier, 42-33.

Carroll’s Rictavion Jackson was the lone member of his team in double figures, leading with 12 points. The Bulldogs were limited to shooting 26 percent from the field.

We will have highlights and post game reaction of the Division II championship game, during NBC 10 News at 10.