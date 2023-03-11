BIRMINGHAM, Al. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team battled back from a 17-point deficit at halftime. The G-Men managed to tie the game at 43 in the second half as they look to secure their first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament. However, Texas Southern continued to dominate from the wing offensively to defeat Grambling State 61-58 and claim its third Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for its third year in a row at Bartow Arena.