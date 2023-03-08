BIRMINGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State Men’s basketball opened up the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament with an 87-72 victory over Bethune-Cookman at Bartow Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Four Tigers scored in double figures Jourdan Smith scored a game-high 23 points. Smith went 10-for-13 from the field plus grabbed eight rebounds and made three blocks.

Cameron Christon the 2023 SWAC Player of the Year, also had a phenomenal day for the G-Men, scoring 14 of his 19 points in the first half.

According to Gsutigers.com by the numbers, the Tigers connected on 54.1 percent of its shots from the floor (33-of-61), including going 7-of-11 from behind the arc. GSU once again held a team to under 40 percent, as BCU went just 15-of-40 on its field goal attempts (37.7 percent).

Grambling State also dominated the boards, outrebounding BCU 47-35.

Kevin Davis paced Bethune-Cookman with 21 points, six rebounds, and an assist.

The victory marks the Tigers’ 10th consecutive win and its 23rd victory of the season, it’s most ever as members of Division I.

Next game, Grambling State advances to the SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament to face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 Jackson State and No. 6 Prairie View A&M on Friday evening at 8:30 p.m.